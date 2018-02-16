Tractor-trailer carrying trash overturns on ramp

A tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned on the ramp from Powhite Parkway south to Chippenham Parkway south.

The accident happened around 7:19 a.m. on Friday.

Virginia State Police's preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to merge into a lane on Powhite Parkway and was forced to take the ramp to Chippenham Parkway.

The weight of the load shifted, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Police say there are no reports of injuries, but they expect the cleanup process to take some time.

