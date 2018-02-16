Man killed in head-on crash in Powhatan

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Powhatan on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened around 4:42 p.m. at Route 711 and Aston Trail.

The investigation revealed a man driving a 2004 Honda Civic was heading westbound when it was struck head-on by someone driving a 2002 BMW M3 as it was trying to pass another car on a hillcrest.

The man driving the Civic died at the scene, and police said he was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police will release the man's identity once they notify his family.

