Central VA school officials react to Florida shooting

Central Virginia school officials and police are reacting to the Florida school shooting.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras released a statement:

In light of the tragic events that took place Wednesday in Broward County Public Schools, it is with heavy hearts that we extend our thoughts and prayers to their entire community. We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of innocent lives.

As educators, our number one priority is to ensure that our students are safe while they are in our care. Please know that I will do everything within my power to protect our young people. Towards that end, yesterday I instructed RPS staff to conduct a 30-day review of our emergency preparedness policies, procedures, and training, and to provide recommendations for improvement by March 15.

I also want the public to know that RPS has a number of strategies currently in place to ensure that our schools are prepared for a crisis event. For example, just yesterday, our assistant principals participated in an already scheduled bleed control training through our partnership with the Richmond Ambulance Authority and VCU Health. I am grateful to our many community partners who continue to step up in service of our children.

I also want to take this opportunity to recognize and commend the RPS Safety and Security team as well as our Student and Family Services team for safeguarding our students every day. They are deeply dedicated and caring professionals, and we are grateful for their service.

I would also be remiss if I did not recognize our strong partnership with Chief Durham and the entire Richmond Police Department. Their support is invaluable.

As a community, we must continue to be vigilant in ensuring that our schools are safe and nurturing learning environments for our young people. As Superintendent – and as a parent – this will always be my top priority.