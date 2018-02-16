Plan approved to redistrict 9 Chesterfield elementary schools

Chesterfield school leaders approved a plan that will redistrict nine elementary schools.

Most of these students will start seeing the changes this fall when the new school year begins.

With the opening of the new and larger Enon Elementary school, the county was able to work with parents and staff to re-draw the boundary lines for schools, mostly in the Bermuda district.

“By taking this action, we have created space for student enrollment growth in all of our Bermuda District elementary schools while creating more neighborhood-friendly school zones,” said Carrie Coyner, Bermuda District School Board representative.

This will help eliminate overcrowding and even get rid of several school trailers at some of these schools. Also, the redistricting plan will put the schools between 71 and 90 percent capacity.

"The approved plan also eliminates islands that currently exist within current elementary school boundaries to create more efficient bus routes," Chesterfield Schools said on their website.

At least 1,350 students will be impacted this upcoming school year. The redistricting plan will affect all elementary schools in the Bermuda District, as well as Salem Church Elementary, a border school located in the Dale District.

Students moving from Elizabeth Davis Elementary to Enon will not happen until the 2019 school year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12