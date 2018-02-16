Plan approved to change start times of Chesterfield schools

After years of debate, Chesterfield school leaders approved plans to change the start of school times.

So starting this fall, high school students will begin class at 8:30 a.m. and will get out at 3 p.m.

Nearly all middle schools in the county, except for Tomahawk Creek, will begin at 7:35 a.m. and will get out at 2:05 p.m. Tomahawk Creek Middle School students will start their day at 8:30 a.m. and get out at 3 p.m. due to the extremely long bus rides.

Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road, and Wells elementary schools will start at 7:45 a.m. and will be released at 2:15 p.m.

Alberta Smith, Chalkley, Grange Hall, Matoaca and Salem Church elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m. and will be released at 3 p.m.

All remaining elementary school students will start at 9:25 a.m. and end their day at 3:55 p.m.

