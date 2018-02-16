Police: No threat found at Clover Hill HS

Several Clover Hill High School students and parents shared their concerns on social media about a shooting threat on Friday.

However, Chesterfield police say there is no threat.

It all started earlier in the week when a fight broke out at Clover Hill High School. A Chesterfield police lieutenant says they looked into it and found there is nothing to worry about.

Some students started to worry about retaliation from one of the kids involved in the fight, in the wake of the Florida high school shooting. They thought there might be a copycat style attack.

Officers talked to the student involved and found out that no threat was made. Police say the student does not own any weapons.

Even though no threat was found, police did increase their patrols around the school. The school is conducting normal activities.

