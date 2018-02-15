Liberty wins in OT, ends Asheville's 21-game home win streak

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Scottie James scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Liberty blanked UNC Asheville in overtime in an 82-69 victory Thursday night that snapped the Bulldogs' 21-game home win streak.

The Flames (17-11, 8-7 Big South Conference) outscored the Bulldogs 13-0 in overtime for a victory that snapped a seven-game win streak for the Asheville, which last lost at home on Dec. 19, 2016 to UNC Greensboro.

Ahmad Thomas hit a jumper with 1.4 seconds left to give Asheville a 69-67 lead in regulation but James caught a full-court pass from Keegan McDowell and laid the ball in to send the game to overtime.

Lovell Cabbil added 16 points and Ryan Kemrite had five 3-pointers for his 15 points for Liberty, which shot 50 percent overall and from the arc (12 of 24).

Thomas scored a season-high 30 points to lead Asheville (18-10, 11-4), now tied for first place with Winthrop.

