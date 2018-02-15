Thursday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 63, Kenston Forest 16

Carlisle 56, Holy Cross Regional 22

Episcopal 57, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 47

Flint Hill 49, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 39

Fredericksburg Christian 60, Foxcroft 37

Grassfield 42, Western Branch 37

Hampton 64, Woodside 59

Highland-Warrenton 62, Trinity Christian School 29

Holton Arms, Md. 54, Madeira School 30

Kellam 57, Bayside 47

Landstown 43, Ocean Lakes 35

New Covenant 50, Chatham Hall 16

Norfolk Christian 46, Walsingham Academy 30

Phoebus 40, Gloucester 30

Richmond Christian 38, Tidewater Academy 28

Roanoke Catholic 64, Eastern Mennonite 30

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Potomac School 51

Class 4A=

Battlefield District=

Eastern View 47, Chancellor 41

Northwestern District=

Liberty-Bealeton 43, James Wood 21

Millbrook 80, Sherando 49

Virginia High 55, Marion 42

Class 3A=

Valley District=

Broadway 54, Waynesboro 36

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

George Mason 47, Woodstock Central 21

Shenandoah District=

Wilson Memorial 68, East Rockingham 53

Southwest District=

Lebanon 62, Tazewell 53

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 67, Southampton Academy 49

Broadwater Academy 67, Isle of Wight Academy 46

Flint Hill 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 34

Hampton 49, Woodside 47

Hampton Christian 58, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

Highland-Warrenton 62, Trinity Christian School 21

Kellam 77, Bayside 42

Landstown 85, Ocean Lakes 42

Life Christian 76, Central Virginia Home School 74

Millwood School 78, Middleburg Academy 56

Norcom 61, Lakeland 46

Phoebus 73, Gloucester 58

Potomac School 66, Maret, D.C. 63

Wakefield Country Day 67, Mt. Carmel Christian 53

Walsingham Academy 87, Norfolk Christian 67

Western Branch 58, Grassfield 46

Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Bishop Sullivan 55

Class 4A=

Northwestern District=

Handley 86, Fauquier 36

Millbrook 61, Sherando 48

Class 3A=

Jefferson District=

Monticello 72, Fluvanna 60

Valley District=

Broadway 51, Fort Defiance 44

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

Woodstock Central 50, Madison County 41

Mountain District=

Central Wise 42, Union 32

Gate City 96, Abingdon 44

Class 1A=

Black Diamond District=

Honaker 110, Grundy 45

Hogooheegee District=

Holston 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42

Pioneer District=

Covington 92, Bath County 43

Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

