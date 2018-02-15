Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 63, Kenston Forest 16
Carlisle 56, Holy Cross Regional 22
Episcopal 57, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 47
Flint Hill 49, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 39
Fredericksburg Christian 60, Foxcroft 37
Grassfield 42, Western Branch 37
Hampton 64, Woodside 59
Highland-Warrenton 62, Trinity Christian School 29
Holton Arms, Md. 54, Madeira School 30
Kellam 57, Bayside 47
Landstown 43, Ocean Lakes 35
New Covenant 50, Chatham Hall 16
Norfolk Christian 46, Walsingham Academy 30
Phoebus 40, Gloucester 30
Richmond Christian 38, Tidewater Academy 28
Roanoke Catholic 64, Eastern Mennonite 30
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Potomac School 51
Class 4A=
Battlefield District=
Eastern View 47, Chancellor 41
Northwestern District=
Liberty-Bealeton 43, James Wood 21
Millbrook 80, Sherando 49
Virginia High 55, Marion 42
Class 3A=
Valley District=
Broadway 54, Waynesboro 36
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
George Mason 47, Woodstock Central 21
Shenandoah District=
Wilson Memorial 68, East Rockingham 53
Southwest District=
Lebanon 62, Tazewell 53
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 67, Southampton Academy 49
Broadwater Academy 67, Isle of Wight Academy 46
Flint Hill 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 34
Hampton 49, Woodside 47
Hampton Christian 58, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
Highland-Warrenton 62, Trinity Christian School 21
Kellam 77, Bayside 42
Landstown 85, Ocean Lakes 42
Life Christian 76, Central Virginia Home School 74
Millwood School 78, Middleburg Academy 56
Norcom 61, Lakeland 46
Phoebus 73, Gloucester 58
Potomac School 66, Maret, D.C. 63
Wakefield Country Day 67, Mt. Carmel Christian 53
Walsingham Academy 87, Norfolk Christian 67
Western Branch 58, Grassfield 46
Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Bishop Sullivan 55
Class 4A=
Northwestern District=
Handley 86, Fauquier 36
Millbrook 61, Sherando 48
Class 3A=
Jefferson District=
Monticello 72, Fluvanna 60
Valley District=
Broadway 51, Fort Defiance 44
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
Woodstock Central 50, Madison County 41
Mountain District=
Central Wise 42, Union 32
Gate City 96, Abingdon 44
Class 1A=
Black Diamond District=
Honaker 110, Grundy 45
Hogooheegee District=
Holston 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
Pioneer District=
Covington 92, Bath County 43
Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>