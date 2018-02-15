Rivers sparks Mercer past VMI 82-58 for 4th straight win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rivers sparks Mercer past VMI 82-58 for 4th straight win

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Demetre Rivers scored 21 points, five in a game-opening 7-0 run, to lead Mercer to a wire-to-wire 82-58 victory over VMI on Thursday night.

Rivers sank 7 of 8 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, as the Bears (14-13, 7-7 Southern Conference) shot 52 percent overall and 44 percent from distance in posting their fourth straight win.

Ross Cummings hit four 3-pointers and scored 13, Cory Kilby scored 11 off the bench and Jordan Strawberry added 10 points and eight assists as Mercer beat the Keydets (7-18, 2-12) for the fourth time in a row.

Bubba Parham topped VMI with 16 points, while Austin Vereen and Jordan Ratliffe scored 14 apiece. The Keydets have dropped five straight.

Mercer led 41-23 at halftime and upped its advantage to 30 midway through the second half.

