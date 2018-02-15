How to support the survivors and the community of school shootings

Shock and trauma set in when tragedies unfold, making it vital to offer immediate support, but also ensure resources and a sense of unity are sustained as the community grieves and searches for healing.

"The days and the weeks ahead are going to be really scary, a roller coaster," said Jessi Schmale, National Program Director for Comfort Zone Camp. "Up and down, the numbness, the anger."

You have seen the horrifying and heartbreaking images, moments that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community may be struggling to cope with or even process. It shows how mental health support and resources are important in many forms.

"A grief-and-trauma-supportive environment in the immediate term is important," said Schmale.

She says allowing the community to have a space to just talk about the tragic events is an integral part of the grieving process.

"We don't know why this happened. We might not have all the answers. It's okay to say, 'I don't know,' but to reassure young people you are safe," she explained.

Creating safe spaces for healing will be vital as each day comes in Parkland, Florida.

"I can really feel for these young people," explained Schmale.

Schmale says it is a journey that will require resources continue to be in place in the days, weeks and even months that will follow.

"It's okay to turn off the TV. A media diet can be really healthy in the wake of tragedy," she said.

She knows first hand, as she was a sophomore at Virginia Tech when a gunman terrorized the campus almost a decade ago. Schmale knew some of the young people who lost their lives that day.

"It's one of the reasons that drove me to comfort zone camp and to be a part of a space where kids can grieve and be honest and learn skills to move forward on their journey," said Schmale.

It's a journey that might be filled with hard times and sadness, but Schmale says in the healing process, resilience can be found even in the darkest of days.

"Recognizing each persons grief is going to be unique, and whether it's today or tomorrow, six months from now, [it's important] that people continue to care for each other," she said. "A tragedy doesn't define a community. An event like this doesn't define who these children are, who this school, is or who that community is."

