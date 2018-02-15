Man shot in Hopewell after argument at housing complex

Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened Thursday around 2:51 p.m. in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex, located in the 100 block of S. 8th Street.

Police say suspect and the victim, who know each other, were in an argument when it escalated. The suspect shot the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old victim is being treated at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

