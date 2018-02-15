Man shot in Hopewell after argument at housing complex

Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened Thursday around 2:51 p.m. in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex, located in the 100 block of S. 8th Street.More >>
Virginia State Police Arson/Bomb Special Agents were in Hopewell on Wednesday morning after reports of three red suspicious devices found in a yard.More >>
Clifford S. Bonney was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from the 1700 block of South Sycamore Street and was found on Monday, Feb. 12.More >>
By midday Monday, about 20 percent of the students were either home or being sent home for flu symptoms.More >>
The Petersburg School Board voted Wednesday to rename three elementary schools currently named after Confederate leaders.More >>
