Man arrested in connection with housing complex shooting

Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Kwan T. Jones, 27, of Hopewell, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in a public place to cause injury.

The shooting happened on Feb. 15 around 2:51 p.m. in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex, located in the 100 block of S. 8th Street.

Police say Jones and the victim, who know each other, were in an argument when it escalated. Jones shot the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old victim is being treated at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Jones is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail, pending his trial.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12