Man arrested in connection with housing complex shooting

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Updated by Megan Woo
Kwan Jones (Source: Hopewell police) Kwan Jones (Source: Hopewell police)
HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) -

Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Kwan T. Jones, 27, of Hopewell, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in a public place to cause injury.

The shooting happened on Feb. 15 around 2:51 p.m. in the Thomas Rolfe Court housing complex, located in the 100 block of S. 8th Street.

Police say Jones and the victim, who know each other, were in an argument when it escalated. Jones shot the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old victim is being treated at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Jones is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail, pending his trial.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

