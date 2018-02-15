Technology helps dad in Kuwait watch son's birth in VA

Stefanie and her new baby, who was born on Valentine's Day. (Source: NBC12)

An Army captain was able to watch his wife give birth at Johnston-Willis Hospital this week while deployed thousands of miles away in Kuwait.

It took a strong internet connection and a supportive medical team to make it happen.

"It's a little challenging, but we make it work," said his wife Stefanie about being a military family.

She found out that her husband was leaving for his second deployment three weeks before their son's due date on Valentine's Day.

While she had her own mother and a team of nurses, not having them was obviously very difficult. But when she went into labor on Valentine's Day, a great internet connection on Google Chat helped them stay connected.

Stefanie's mother or a nurse held the phone up the whole time.

"He was supposed to be in the air all week traveling around and we just got very lucky that timing didn't work out for him traveling, but it worked for us really well," she said. "It's challenging but he was here so that was nice."

Stefanie's doctor says the ability to connect with dad like this was phenomenal.

"I think it made him feel connected," said Dr. Adrianne Colton with Virginia Physician's for Women. "Him feeling like he didn't miss out on a pretty major opportunity and it really gave her the support and encouragement that she needed."

And this birth is extra special for this family.

"I had spontaneous identical triplets last time and we lost two of our girls shortly after I delivered and I'm sure that was in the back of his mind too," said Stefanie.

And this mom's advice to other military wives is pretty simple.

"I'm sure they're just as strong as me if not stronger, that's just a thing that we do."

Now their oldest daughter, 2-year-old Eleanor, will soon meet her baby brother. And by the end of the summer, dad will get to meet him too.

