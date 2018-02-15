NC woman arrested for shooting of man in Virginia

Richmond Police say a woman who fled to North Carolina is in custody after a man was shot last year in the city’s Bellemeade neighborhood.

U.S. Marshals arrested 39-year-old Maya Boyd in Weldon, NC. She faces attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding after a shooting on Dec. 1.

It happened around 12:43 a.m. in the 1500 block of Minefee Street. Officers arrived to find the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

