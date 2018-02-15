2 people face multiple charges after young child found near drugs

Two Spotsylvania residents face multiple drug-related charges and child neglect charges after a complaint of narcotic activity recently.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Tyshawn Mayi was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and two counts of felony child neglect.

Latasha Taylor, 30, faces charges of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of heroin and two counts of felony child neglect.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the suspected residence. A K9 alerted deputies of the presence of a narcotic in the vehicle, and Taylor was found to be in possession of heroin.

Detectives and deputies then went back to the residence and found Mayi, who attempted to flee, but was taken into custody. During a search, they found cocaine, heroin and several firearms.

They also found a child near the drugs. Detectives from the Child Victims Unit and the Department of Social Services responded and removed the child from the home.

Anyone with additional information about this case can call 540-582-5822.

