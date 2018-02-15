Make watching the Olympics a family event to learn about cultures

The Olympics are well underway. The US is fiercely in the medal race, as we watch for stars like Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Adam Rippon to compete Thursday night.

But are you getting the kids involved?

A Richmond-area mom blogger says it's the perfect chance to teach your kids some valuable lessons.

"People say the world has gotten so much smaller over the last couple of years and while that's true," said Kim Alley with Richmond Moms Blog. "I think there's a lot we can learn if we embrace the diversity of the world, and that's something I want my kids to know."

She pointed to the historic unified Korean team as a chance to talk to your kids about working things out.

"Our differences might be big and they might be important, but that doesn't mean we can't also be together sometimes," said Alley.

The opening ceremonies, or some of these cultural moments that happen during the Olympics, are places to teach your kids about different cultures and to learn as a family.

"It's another more about someone. You learn a little bit more about their nuances and not just the ideology or big governmental system that represents the country they come from," said Alley.

Because while celebrating the big wins is nice, we all win when we learn from each other.

