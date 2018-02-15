Pennsylvania man the 7th teen to enter Kansas governor race

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - The field of teenage candidates running for Kansas governor has grown to seven, and the latest contender isn't even from the state.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 18-year-old Conner Shelton, a University of Delaware student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was inspired to enter the race when a man launched a short-lived campaign for his dog, Angus. Elections officials put the brakes on the dog's candidacy, but Kansas doesn't have an age or residency requirement, which lawmakers are seeking to change.
Six other teens have entered the race, but Shelton is the first who isn't from Kansas. The chemical engineering major described his candidacy as "an experiment of sorts."
In addition to the teens running for governor, a teen is running for Kansas secretary of state.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingMore >>
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingMore >>
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsMore >>
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsMore >>
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthMore >>
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthMore >>
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingMore >>
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>