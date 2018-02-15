Man faces charges after police find stolen vehicle

A man is facing several charges after police say he and a juvenile stole a vehicle.

Henrico police found a vehicle on Feb. 14 in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike that had been reported stolen. Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene and went onto Nine Mile Road.

Police say the vehicle broke down on Nine Mile Road at Interstate 64. The two people inside the car ran from the scene and were later taken into custody.

Tyjae Leon Craig, 18, was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of marijuana.

The juvenile was taken to juvenile intake for consideration of similar charges.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12