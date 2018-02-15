Argument leads to murder charge after shooting at Walmart

A woman is dead and another is in custody after an argument outside a Walmart in York County escalated to gunfire.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Walmart located at 2601 Route 17 in Tabb.

The suspect, 34-year-old Cindy Bryant, is charged with first degree murder, abduction two counts use of a firearm in commission of a felony after the death of 37-year-old Jean Bryant.

Police did not say how the two people are related.

