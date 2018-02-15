Richmond-area radio stations to change programming

First Gerber baby with Down syndrome

Some Richmond-area radio stations will be changing their programming, which will go into effect later this year.

88.9 FM (WCVE) will be re-programmed to an all-news and talk format, which will still have NPR programs such as "Morning Edition", "All Things Considered", and "Fresh Air" and American Public Media’s (APM) "Marketplace."

Other shows will include "Marketplace Weekend," “Here and Now”, “BBC News”, CBC Radio’s “As it Happens”, and cultural talk shows “Only a Game”, “The Big Listen” and “The Splendid Table.”

This comes after Alpha Media sold two FM radio stations - 107.3 FM (WBBT) and 93.1 FM (WWLB).

"While we work to develop staffing and specific program lineup, 107.3 and 93.1 will carry a simulcast of 88.9 WCVE's current programming," said Gabrielle Jones, digital marketing manager with WCVE.

Once WCVE receives a program lineup, the two other stations will play classical and jazz music.

107.3 FM (WBBT) previously aired 80s music, and 93.1 FM (WWLB) played country music.

The new format on all three stations will go into effect in June.

