Man tries to give Conte a Man United jersey at Chelsea event

LONDON (AP) - A man at a Chelsea news conference has attempted to hand manager Antonio Conte a Manchester United jersey.

The man approached Conte at the front of the room on Thursday and spent around 30 seconds unchallenged while showing the Italian something on a tablet device.

The man then picked up a United jersey from his seat with "Antonio Conte 1" on the back. He claimed it was a present from Jose Mourinho, the former Chelsea manager who leads United.

