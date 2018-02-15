Man tries to give Conte a Man United jersey at Chelsea event

LONDON (AP) - A man at a Chelsea news conference has attempted to hand manager Antonio Conte a Manchester United jersey.
The man approached Conte at the front of the room on Thursday and spent around 30 seconds unchallenged while showing the Italian something on a tablet device.
The man then picked up a United jersey from his seat with "Antonio Conte 1" on the back. He claimed it was a present from Jose Mourinho, the former Chelsea manager who leads United.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
