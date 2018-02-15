Seven Pines Elementary students safe after fire reported at school

All Seven Pines Elementary School students are safe after a fire was reported at the school on Thursday.

According to Henrico County Public Schools, the fire was reported at an empty building undergoing renovation, and fire officials were called the scene.

Students from the "E" building, which consists of 4th and 5th graders, were moved the cafeteria.

The school day is going on as scheduled, school officials said.

Henrico County Public Schools issued a full statement:

