Mayor to visit universities to recruit teachers to work in Richmond

The mayor of Richmond will kick off a tour on Thursday to help recruit some of the state's best teachers to work in the city.

Coming off the passing of the meals tax increase to fund aging schools, Mayor Stoney is also focused on recruiting the top prospective teachers.

Stoney will visit the College of William and Mary at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Virginia Union University at 12 p.m. on Friday.

The mayor will also visit George Mason at the end of the month and James Madison University next month.

