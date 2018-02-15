NYC woman stood up by mystery man described in huge mural

NEW YORK (AP) - It wasn't meant to be for a New York City woman seeking a mystery missed connection via a 20-foot mural asking him to meet her on Valentine's Day.

Twenty-five-year-old Devin Custalow waited for nearly 30 minutes at the billboard that asked the mystery man with yellow shoes she met on a subway train in October to meet with her at 1 p.m. Wednesday. She was surrounded by friends, family and plenty of cameras for the meeting that never came to pass - but her loved ones were on hand with a bouquet of flowers.

Custalow says despite the outcome, the search for her mystery Valentine was a really great experience and she hopes she's encouraged others to look for love.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.