Power restored to Chesterfield residents following accident

Most of the power has been restored to customers in Chesterfield following an accident near Pocahontas State Park.

A car crashed into a utility pole on Beach Road near Bundle Road, which resulted in 233 power outages.

Chesterfield fire crews alerted Dominion Energy about the incident around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Dominion Energy crews were able to restore power to all but 13 customers within three hours. The remaining customers should have their power restored by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12