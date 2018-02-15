Over 200 customers without power due to accident

Over 200 Dominion Energy customers are without power near Pocahontas State Park.

Chesterfield crews say power lines are down due to an accident in the 11700 block of Beach Road.

Dominion Energy received a call from the fire department at 7:12 a.m.

The repairs are expected to be completed between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's website.

