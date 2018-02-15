Over 200 customers without power due to accident

Over 200 Dominion Energy customers are without power near Pocahontas State Park.More >>
Over 200 Dominion Energy customers are without power near Pocahontas State Park.More >>
One of the four suspects charged in the death of a Chesterfield man has been sentenced.More >>
One of the four suspects charged in the death of a Chesterfield man has been sentenced.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating after items were stolen from several cars on Tuesday - this incident is the latest of many over the last two weeks.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating after items were stolen from several cars on Tuesday - this incident is the latest of many over the last two weeks.More >>
The accident happened at the intersection of Hull Street and Turner Road around 9 p.m.More >>
The accident happened at the intersection of Hull Street and Turner Road around 9 p.m.More >>
NBC12 viewers let us know about the intersections they think are dangerous. We went to investigate and easily spotted several red light runners.More >>
NBC12 viewers let us know about the intersections they think are dangerous. We went to investigate and easily spotted several red light runners.More >>