Teacher shielded others in Florida HS shooting, is first victim identified

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

What to do if there's an active shooter

The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

Parents wait for news after reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was expelled from the school in 2017 for disciplinary reasons. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – The first victim to be identified in the mass shooting at a Florida high school is an assistant football coach and security guard who used his last moments to save lives.

The Twitter account for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team posted that Aaron Fies was one of the 17 people who died when a former student attacked their school.

"He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories," the football program said on Twitter.

Fies was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but died from his injuries. The coach's death was confirmed by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, the Miami Herald reported.

Fies graduated from Stoneman Douglas in 1999, and worked mainly with the junior varsity football team. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better. Definitely learned a lot from him," sophomore Douglas lineman Gage Gaynor told the Miami Herald.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

The suspect is 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after authorities questioned him for hours.

Cruz allegedly set off fire alarms at the school about 10 minutes before dismissal time, and then opened fire as students and faculty filed into common areas, thinking it was a drill.

Police arrested Cruz without incident after the shooting about a mile away from the scene.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation honoring the victims and will address the nation at 11 a.m. EST.

The alleged shooter Cruz, who was orphaned late last year when his mother died from the flu, was expelled from the school in 2017 for disciplinary reasons. He was abusive towards his ex-girlfriend and fought with her new boyfriend.

He allegedly used an AR-15-style weapon to shoot adults and students at the school and was found with several magazines on him.

"This is a terrible day," Israel said. "It's catastrophic."

Investigators are working to identify the victims. Israel said victims won't be publicly identified until their families have been notified.

Fifteen others were wounded in the attack and taken to area hospitals.

Authorities identified Cruz after watching school security video. He was arrested in a nearby neighborhood in Coral Springs, FL.

At the time of his arrest, Cruz exhibited labored breathing and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are working to identify the victims. Israel said none will be publicly identified until all their families have been notified. The FBI also is investigating.

Douglas High will be closed for the remainder of the week, said Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. Counselors will be available for students and teachers beginning Thursday morning.

Runcie said the suspect was enrolled at a school in the school system at the time of the shooting.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the state of Florida is prepared to pay for the funerals of all the deceased victims and pay for counseling for all the survivors.

Deputies responded to the scene after shots were reported around the school’s dismissal time of 3 p.m. ET. Students told media that they heard the fire alarm go off about 10 minutes before school let out.

The students then fled back inside the building as the shooting began, while others ran to nearby businesses.

Responding deputies encountered hundreds of students fleeing the school. Investigators said Cruz had concealed himself in the crowd and was among those running out.

Our hearts are with the students, families, staff and the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community as we deal with this tragedy. We’ll provide continuous support for all of the students and families impacted by this heartbreaking situation.

Parents attempted to reach some of their children as police and tactical teams swept through the school, going building to building and clearing each room.

"I am sitting here in my car in this traffic jam just like, 'I wish my car could fly at the moment,'" said Simone Kuffner, whose son Shawn attends the high school.

Lissette Rozenblet told CNN her daughter evacuated to a nearby Walmart along with other students. Some parents said they were scared to call or text their children in case their phones were not on silent, afraid that a noise would alert the gunman to their child's presence.

A freshman at the school who also fled to the Walmart, Geovanni Vilsant, told the Miami Herald he saw at least three bodies on the ground as he fled the first floor of the building where the shooting began.

"There was blood everywhere. They weren't moving," he said.

Teacher Melissa Falkowski told CNN she managed to put 19 students in a closet when the shooting began.

"We got maybe 15 to 20 steps out of the classroom, and we were told we were on 'Code Red,' and we ran back inside to the classroom and got them crouched down on the floor," she said. "And then we moved into the closet, and we were hidden in the closet."

Parkland is a city of about 30,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The public high school has an enrollment of 3,158 students and serves grades ninth through 12th.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.