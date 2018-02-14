Livingston scores 29 points, George Mason beats Dayton 85-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Otis Livingston II scored 29 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead George Mason to an 85-67 victory over Dayton on Wednesday night.

George Mason (12-14, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won three of its last four games since snapping a four-game skid. Dayton (11-14, 5-8) has lost four of its last five.

Livingston was 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Justin Kier added 14 points, Goanar Mar had 12 and Ian Boyd 10. Livingston and Kier each had six of the Patriots' 15 assists. George Mason shot 51 percent overall, including 10 of 19 (53 percent) from long range. They also made 19 of 23 free throws (83 percent) and outrebounded Dayton 39-26.

Darrell Davis scored 19 points and Josh Cunningham had 15 for the Flyers.

The game was tied 25-25 with 3:33 remaining the in the first half. The Patriots closed on an 11-2 run for a 36-27 halftime advantage, and had a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

