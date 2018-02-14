Wednesday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Galax 53, George Wythe-Wytheville 37

Loudoun County 71, Heritage (Leesburg) 36

National Christian Academy, Md. 51, Bishop O'Connell 43

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 92, Three Point Line (TPLS) 55

St. Gertrude 36, St. John Paul the Great 35

Steward School 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25

Thomas Dale 66, Colonial Heights 41

Veritas 46, Walsingham Academy 28

Class 5A=

National District=

Edison 84, Wakefield 32

Potomac District=

Freedom (South Riding) 61, Stone Bridge 24

Tuscarora 55, Potomac Falls 36

Class 4A=

Dulles District=

Loudoun Valley 52, Riverside 37

Class 3A=

Valley District=

Spotswood 41, Fort Defiance 29

Class 2A=

Mountain District=

Central Wise 45, Union 22

Ridgeview 51, Abingdon 46

Class 1A=

Black Diamond District=

Honaker 81, Twin Valley 56

Hogoheegee District=

Chilhowie 59, Holston 36

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Northwood 27

Mountain Empire District=

Galax 53, Broadway 37

Northern Neck District=

Rappahannock 49, Lancaster 40

Pioneer District=

Covington 52, Narrows 43

Parry McCluer 64, Craig County 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carmel 78, Veritas 31

Clover Hill 70, George Wythe-Richmond 37

Northumberland 67, Lancaster 52

Oscar Smith 67, Deep Creek 44

Tallwood 63, Frank Cox 59

Thomas Dale 87, Colonial Heights 41

Class 6A=

Patriot District=

Fairfax 64, Lake Braddock 56

South County 51, W.T. Woodson 47

Class 5A=

National District=

Wakefield 70, Edison 51

Potomac District=

Freedom (South Riding) 61, Stone Bridge 24

Potomac Falls 60, John Champe 59

River Ridge District=

Lebanon 79, Tazewell 31

Virginia High 59, Marion 56

Class 4A=

Battlefield District=

Caroline 86, Eastern View 46

Dulles District=

Loudoun Valley 89, Heritage (Leesburg) 53

Woodgrove 66, Loudoun County 50

Class 3A=

Valley District=

Rockbridge County 69, Spotswood 56

Class 2A=

Shenandoah District=

East Rockingham 70, Stuarts Draft 63

R.E. Lee-Staunton 74, Wilson Memorial 56

Class 1A=

Cumberland District=

Eastside 79, Thomas Walker 56

J.I. Burton 52, Rye Cove 43

Mountain Empire District=

George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Grayson County 68

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

