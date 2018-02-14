Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Galax 53, George Wythe-Wytheville 37
Loudoun County 71, Heritage (Leesburg) 36
National Christian Academy, Md. 51, Bishop O'Connell 43
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 92, Three Point Line (TPLS) 55
St. Gertrude 36, St. John Paul the Great 35
Steward School 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25
Thomas Dale 66, Colonial Heights 41
Veritas 46, Walsingham Academy 28
Class 5A=
National District=
Edison 84, Wakefield 32
Potomac District=
Freedom (South Riding) 61, Stone Bridge 24
Tuscarora 55, Potomac Falls 36
Class 4A=
Dulles District=
Loudoun Valley 52, Riverside 37
Class 3A=
Valley District=
Spotswood 41, Fort Defiance 29
Class 2A=
Mountain District=
Central Wise 45, Union 22
Ridgeview 51, Abingdon 46
Class 1A=
Black Diamond District=
Honaker 81, Twin Valley 56
Hogoheegee District=
Chilhowie 59, Holston 36
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Northwood 27
Mountain Empire District=
Galax 53, Broadway 37
Northern Neck District=
Rappahannock 49, Lancaster 40
Pioneer District=
Covington 52, Narrows 43
Parry McCluer 64, Craig County 9
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carmel 78, Veritas 31
Clover Hill 70, George Wythe-Richmond 37
Northumberland 67, Lancaster 52
Oscar Smith 67, Deep Creek 44
Tallwood 63, Frank Cox 59
Thomas Dale 87, Colonial Heights 41
Class 6A=
Patriot District=
Fairfax 64, Lake Braddock 56
South County 51, W.T. Woodson 47
Class 5A=
National District=
Wakefield 70, Edison 51
Potomac District=
Freedom (South Riding) 61, Stone Bridge 24
Potomac Falls 60, John Champe 59
River Ridge District=
Lebanon 79, Tazewell 31
Virginia High 59, Marion 56
Class 4A=
Battlefield District=
Caroline 86, Eastern View 46
Dulles District=
Loudoun Valley 89, Heritage (Leesburg) 53
Woodgrove 66, Loudoun County 50
Class 3A=
Valley District=
Rockbridge County 69, Spotswood 56
Class 2A=
Shenandoah District=
East Rockingham 70, Stuarts Draft 63
R.E. Lee-Staunton 74, Wilson Memorial 56
Class 1A=
Cumberland District=
Eastside 79, Thomas Walker 56
J.I. Burton 52, Rye Cove 43
Mountain Empire District=
George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Grayson County 68
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
