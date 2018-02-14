Dangerous fugitive 'Trap' wanted for murder, possibly hiding in Richmond

Coming off the passing of the meals tax increase to fund aging schools, Mayor Stoney is also focused on recruiting the top prospective teachers.More >>
Jeni Simonitis stood proudly alongside her husband before thousands of screaming fans as she was honored by VCU, the university she graduated from. The university that saved her life - twice.More >>
U.S. Marshals are looking for 20-year-old Jaqwail Braxton, believed to be the gunman behind a double shooting in Richmond last month that killed one person.More >>
Catherine Reisenwicz was only 17 when her body was found on Richmond's southside. Her best friend, Ann Caddell, has never given up on the case.More >>
Elvatrice Belsches is curating a new exhibit at the Black History Museum in Richmond called “Yesterday’s Stories, Today’s Inspiration” and chronicles aspects of the African American experience.More >>
