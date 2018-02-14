Dangerous fugitive 'Trap' wanted for murder, possibly hiding in Richmond

U.S. Marshals are looking for 20-year-old Jaqwail Braxton, believed to be the gunman behind a double shooting in Richmond last month that killed one person.

It was an awful discovery on a snowy weekend last month. Richmond Police discovered two people shot in a car on Warwick Avenue. The female victim was alive and taken to the hospital, but 28-year-old Gary Harrison Junior died.

Authorities believe Braxton fired the fatal shot.

"It only took a month, but investigators worked tirelessly through interviews and other investigative techniques, they were able to pin down Mr. Braxton for that homicide," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Stalnaker.

Jaqwail Braxton, known as "Trap", has been in front of a judge for many reasons: drugs, robbery, arson, malicious wounding. He was charged with murder in Richmond in 2016 and attempted murder in Chesterfield the next year, but prosecutors dropped the charges.

"These charges, a lot of times, don't stick because either people are too afraid to testify or they can't find any witnesses willing to testify," said Stalnaker.

Braxton is only 20 years old. He's five-foot-six and weighs more than 200 pounds. Investigators tell us he tends to hang out in motels off Jeff Davis in Richmond. They say he may be using rental cars to get around and could be dealing drugs.

"This guy has been charged with murder twice. There's no telling what he would do to stay out of jail. He knows he's wanted for this murder. Guys like this need to be off the street and face their day in court," said Stalnaker.

Jaqwail Braxton is this week's "Most Wanted Wednesday" fugitive. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the U.S. marshals at their 24-hour tipline. The number is 1-877-926-8332. That's 1-877-WANTED-2.

All tips are anonymous, and there may be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

