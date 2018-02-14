Dangerous fugitive 'Trap' arrested for Richmond homicide

A man was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in the Bellemeade area in January.

Jaqwail V. Braxton, also known as "Trap", 20, of Richmond, was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force and Richmond police. He is believed to be the gunman behind the shooting that left one man dead.

Police say on Sunday, Jan. 7, they received a call for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway. When officers responded to the area, they found a black Nissan sedan in the 2400 block of Warwick Avenue with two shooting victims inside.

Garry Harrison Jr., 28, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Braxton is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Harrison.

"It only took a month, but investigators worked tirelessly through interviews and other investigative techniques, they were able to pin down Mr. Braxton for that homicide," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Stalnaker.

Braxton has been in front of a judge for many reasons: drugs, robbery, arson, malicious wounding. He was charged with murder in Richmond in 2016 and attempted murder in Chesterfield the next year, but prosecutors dropped the charges.

He was also NBC12's Most Wanted Wednesday fugitive on Feb. 14.

