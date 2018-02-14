Hermitage to name Derrick Johnson next head football coach

Derrick Johnson will be the next head football coach at Hermitage High School, according to a source close to the situation. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.

Johnson was the head coach at Matoaca from 2015-2017, compiling a 16-15 record and leading the Warriors to a playoff appearance during his first season.

He will replace Patrick Kane at the head of one of Central Virginia's most successful high school football programs in terms of wins and losses. Kane led the Panthers for 17 seasons, never suffering a losing campaign, and leading the Panthers to 12 playoff appearances. He accumulated a 169-30 record at Hermitage and posted ten seasons of at least ten wins.

Hermitage finished 2017 11-2, falling to eventual state champion Highland Springs in the Region 5B title game.

