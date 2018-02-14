Murder of 17-year-old girl in Richmond remains unsolved for 30 years

Richmond Police are hoping you can help crack a 30-year-old cold case.

Catherine Reisenwicz was only 17 years old when she was murdered. Her body was found on Richmond's southside.

Her best friend, Ann Caddell, has never given up on the case and is speaking to NBC12 about it. Caddell been haunted by the same set of questions.

"Who, or why? I mean, she's been with me," she said.

Caddell says they had been friends since middle school and cherishes the photos they took together in seventh grade. She called her Cathy.

"Cathy could have had children," says Caddell. "She could have had a life. She could have had a glorious future."

Reisenwicz was last seen on June 14, 1987. Police say she left home to go to the June Jubilee Festival in Richmond. She was last seen by a friend getting on a bus near Gilpin Court at 1st and Hill streets headed to the west end.

"Next thing I know, she's on the news missing," says Caddell.

Three months later, her body was found in the 1300 block of Commerce Road. It was a wooded area used as a dumping ground. Her body was so badly decomposed that police say they could not determine a cause of death.

It's a long time for case to remain unsolved. The original detective on the case has already passed away, but Richmond Police are not giving up, and neither is this teenager's best friend.

"I think I'm more concerned, because I don't want anyone to forget her," says Caddell.

She has a message to the killer or people who know something.

"I have forgiven you, and I think you need closure," she said. "Somebody knows something. Whether they're scared or whatever, I have no clue. I think it's deep within them too. I think they told a loved one - I know they told a loved one. We just want closure."

Anyone who has information related to the homicide of Catherine A. Reisenwicz is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

