All clear at VUU after reports of shots fired on campus

Virginia Union University Police have given the all clear after reports for shots fired on or near the campus.

The calls came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers with the university and with Richmond Police searched the area, but no one was injured and there was no evidence of a shooting.

No local hospitals have reported any gunshot victims.

VUU gave the all clear at 4:51 p.m. They will increase security through the night, and Richmond Police will increase patrols in surrounding neighborhoods.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12