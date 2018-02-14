Free File helps taxpayers save during tax filing season

You can file taxes for free if you made $66,000 or less last year. (Source: NBC12)

Before you file your taxes this year, don't forget you can file them for free if you made $66,000 or less last year.

Gov. Ralph Northam, state legislators, and community advocates spoke about the Free File program at the Library of Virginia on Wednesday.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association hosted the event to encourage taxpayers to take advantage of Free File.

Members of the association point out that filing electronically helps you benefit from tax credits you may qualify for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit.

And Free File saves you the cost of hiring a tax preparer.

"What a great program this is for individuals, especially for individuals that are starting out and getting their feet on the ground, to be able to do their taxes and to save money, because every dollar is important to individuals," said Northam.

Taxpayers can choose from a variety of software programs. Here are websites where you can find Free File:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12