Police: Device found with 'explosive' written on it was fake

Crews are on the scene of a suspicious device in Hopewell. (Source: Jasmine Turner/NBC12)

Virginia State Police Arson/Bomb Special Agents were in Hopewell on Wednesday morning after reports of three red suspicious devices found in a yard.

Hopewell Police and Fire received the call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from someone walking their dog in the 500 block of Cobblestone Drive.

"I'm glad that they called cause someone could have stumbled upon them and got hurt," said Captain Michael Whittington with Hopewell Police.

Police say one of the devices had the word "explosive" on it; the other had what looked like a timer on it.

Police say eight to 10 houses had to be evacuated. Virginia State police deployed a robot to investigate and destroy the devices, which they were eventually told were fake, given as a prank years ago to a man in the neighborhood who recently died.

"A subject did come up to us and told us his father did have these devices for a number of years, and they had started cleaning out the residence - they may have fallen out of a trash bag," said Captain Whittington.

Around 2 p.m., the all clear was given and people were able to go back to their homes. Police say they were not willing to take any chance, even though they were told the devices were not real.

"We took all precautions to make sure no one had tampered with them and made them actual explosives," explained Captain Whittington. "We don't know - someone could have gotten a hold of these devices and manipulated them, so we took the precautions that we did."

No one has been arrested in the incident.

