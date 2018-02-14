Firefighters help person in wheelchair in moment of kindness

Henrico County firefighters helped a person in a broken-down wheelchair make it home safely. (Source: Henrico Fire/Facebook)

Firefighters in Henrico County participated in an act of kindness after receiving a call for help.

A Target customer’s motorized wheelchair malfunctioned and transport services could not be reached.

The fire department was called to assist, and gave the customer a push all the way home – almost a mile.

A picture of the firefighters was shared to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12