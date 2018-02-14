Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old man

Virginia State Police and Danville police issued a senior alert for a missing 81-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

Danville police are searching for Curtis Grover Tuck, who is believed to be in danger. He was last seen on Feb. 13 at 9:43 p.m. at his home, located at 373 Cumberland Drive in Danville.

He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, and white hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt and blue corduroy pants. It is unknown what shoes he was wearing.

Police believe he is driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado with Virginia license plate YBX4334.

According to police, Tuck suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on his disappearance is asked to call Danville police at 434-799-6510.

