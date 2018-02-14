Senior Alert canceled for 81-year-old man

First Gerber baby with Down syndrome

A senior alert has been canceled after an 81-year-old man was found safe.

Curtis Grover Tuck has since been reunited with his family, according to Danville police.

He was believed to be in danger and was last seen on Feb. 13 at 9:43 p.m. at his home, located at 373 Cumberland Drive in Danville.

Police believed he was driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado with Virginia license plate YBX4334.

According to police, Tuck suffers from a cognitive impairment, and officers believed his disappearance posed a credible threat to his health and safety.

