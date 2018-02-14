Police search for information in 30-year cold case

Richmond police are still looking for information in connection with the death of a woman that happened almost 30 years ago.

On June 14, 1987, Catherine Reisenwicz, 17, left her Henrico home to attend the June Jubilee Festival in Richmond. She was last seen taking a bus from First and Hill streets to the West End-area, possibly Willow Lawn.

Police said the bus stopped at 7th Street and then continued toward the West End.

She was found dead nearly three months later on Sept. 6, 1987, in a wooded area in the 1300 block of Commerce Road.

“This is a tragic case where a young woman with so much potential and a loving family was taken from her family,” Det. W.E. Thompson said. “She never had the opportunity to know what a full life would bring her.”

Anyone with any information related to Reisenwicz's death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

