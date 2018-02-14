FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: For cold rain (and maybe snow) Saturday

We're watching Saturday for a chance of snow and some cold rain. Northern Virginia and Washington, DC, have a much better chance than we do down here in Richmond, but it's still worth watching.

At this early time frame, we have low confidence in the forecast and even if there are a couple inches of snow on the ground north of Richmond, it'll be hard to get it to accumulate on the roads.

Wednesday through Friday it will warmer than average, meaning pavement temperatures will be well above freezing Saturday before any wintry weather moves in.

The European model for Saturday at 6 p.m. looks like the morning and first part of the afternoon will be dry, with rain developing later in the day. The white/blue area would be where the snow would come in north and west of Richmond.

Here's a little later in the evening. The pink color would be a rain/snow mix in RVA's colder north and west sides.

Before midnight, we warm up and it turns to nothing but rain.

REMEMBER: It's still early, but if you have travel plans Saturday afternoon and evening you should be paying close attention. We'll keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12