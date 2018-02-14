Virginia to join millennial future caucus network

Virginia will be the 22nd state to join the project. (Source: NBC12)

A bipartisan effort is underway to get young Virginians involved in politics.

Virginia will become the 22nd state to join the Millennial Action Project’s future caucus network.

The movement is aimed at helping young people participate in the political process.

Democrat Sam Rasoul and Republican Chris Peace are teaming up to announce the initiative Wednesday morning at the state capitol.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12