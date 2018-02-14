What's Driving You Crazy: Traffic near VCU area on Valentine's Day

If you are heading downtown for a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day, you better make sure you have plenty of time for parking, especially near the VCU area.

VCU is hosting Davidson in another sold-out game at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Doors usually open at least one hour before the game.

With the ongoing GRTC construction along West Broad Street, plus the nearly 8,000 people at the game, you will want to make sure you have plenty of time to park and make those dinner reservations.

