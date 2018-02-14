Police looking for thieves who stole from Lowe's

A Lowe's in Prince George County was hit by two thieves who took equipment from the parking lot. (Source: NBC12)

Prince George County police are looking for two thieves who stole equipment worth thousands of dollars from a Lowe’s parking lot.

The suspects left the store on Waterside Drive in an SUV that was either tan or gold.

Officers say the thieves took a John Deere lawnmower, a utility trailer, a wood chipper and a shredder.

Anyone with information is asked to called Prince George police at (804) 733-2773.

