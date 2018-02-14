Police: Items stolen from several cars in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Items stolen from several cars in Chesterfield

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are investigating after items were stolen from several cars on Tuesday - this incident is the latest of many over the last two weeks. 

Lieutenant Don Story tweeted that several unlocked cars were broken into in the Misty Glen and Clay Pointe subdivisions. A wallet, purse, and personal documents were taken.

Also, Lieutenant Story tweeted there was an attempted break-in on Cove Ridge Trace, and another vehicle was stolen on Cove Ridge Court and was found on fire on Sandy Ridge Parkway. This happened during the overnight hours between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

There were also three reports of car larcenies in the Walton Bluff and St. George area between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8. On Feb. 8, Lieutenant Story said a white woman wearing a red bandana was caught in one of the cars, a tan four-door sedan, driven by a black man.

Police are reminding everyone to lock their doors and do not keep valuables out for thieves to see.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly