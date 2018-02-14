Police: Items stolen from several cars in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police are investigating after items were stolen from several cars on Tuesday - this incident is the latest of many over the last two weeks.

Lieutenant Don Story tweeted that several unlocked cars were broken into in the Misty Glen and Clay Pointe subdivisions. A wallet, purse, and personal documents were taken.

Crime Alert : Overnight 2/12 into 2/13 several unlocked vehicles in the Misty Glen and Clay Pointe subdivision were entered and rummaged through. Wallet, purse and personal documents taken. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH @CCPDVa #9PMRoutine pic.twitter.com/pe4FyaeM7W — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 14, 2018

Also, Lieutenant Story tweeted there was an attempted break-in on Cove Ridge Trace, and another vehicle was stolen on Cove Ridge Court and was found on fire on Sandy Ridge Parkway. This happened during the overnight hours between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

Crime Alert Cove Ridge Area: Overnight 2/11 into 2/12 there was an attempted larceny from auto Cove Ridge Trace and a vehicle stolen from Cove Ridge Ct. The stolen auto was recovered on fire on Sandy Ridge Pkwy. Call 748-0660 w/ info. @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/69yzOvX5bs — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 13, 2018

There were also three reports of car larcenies in the Walton Bluff and St. George area between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8. On Feb. 8, Lieutenant Story said a white woman wearing a red bandana was caught in one of the cars, a tan four-door sedan, driven by a black man.

Crime Alert Walton Bluff/St. George Area: Three reports of Larceny From Auto between 2/5 and 2/8. On 2/8/18 at 7:57 a.m. a white female, wearing a red bandana, 5'3" and skinny was caught inside in a victim's vehicle. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/MnvWxPw35U — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 13, 2018

Crime Alert Walton Bluff/St. George Area: Continued, The female suspect was seen fleeing the area in a tan 4 door sedan, VVU-5578, driven by a black male. Call 748-0660 or 748-1251 with info. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/6V4DntXdgj — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 13, 2018

Police are reminding everyone to lock their doors and do not keep valuables out for thieves to see.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.

