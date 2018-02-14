Driver faces charges after crash

Accident at Hull Street and Turner Road (Source: Chesterfield police on Twitter)

A driver is facing charges after an accident in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hull Street and Turner Road around 9 p.m. Police say a car ran a red light and was struck by another car, while a third vehicle hit a pole trying to avoid the crash.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Police have charged a driver with running a red light.

