Atlantic 10 leaders down Spiders

Nick Sherod scored 21 points and Grant Golden added 16 points and seven rebounds, but Richmond was no match for Atlantic 10 leader Rhode Island, as the Spiders fell, 85-67, in Kingston on Tuesday night.

The first half saw the score close, as a 7-0 Richmond run late in the frame pulled them to within three points, and the two teams would go into the locker room with the Rams leading 35-29. Rhode Island took control in the second half, as a 13-1 run put the Rams in front, 62-45, with 11:52 to play, and Richmond would struggle to climb out of the whole. URI would lead by as many as 22 points en route to the victory.

The game was slightly overshadowed on the Rhode Island side by the health of senior guard E.C. Matthews. He went down with an apparent knee injury in the first half, was helped off the court, and would not return. Matthews missed the 2015-2016 season, after injuring his right knee in the first half of the season's first game. Tuesday's injury was to Matthews' left knee.

In addition to Sherod and Golden's efforts, Khwan Fore chipped in 15 points, with Jacob Gilyard scoring eight points and tallying four steals. Five Rhode Island players scored in double figures, led by Jared Terrell's 17 points.

Richmond falls to 9-16 on the season, 7-6 in the Atlantic 10. The Spiders return home to face Saint Louis on Saturday, with Richmond and the Billikens tied in the A-10 standings.

