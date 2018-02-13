Shaun White wins gold in halfpipe, Team USA's 100th Winter gold

Shaun White has reclaimed his Olympic halfpipe title. At the same time, he also won the United States' 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

White was in second place with one run to go, behind Japan's Ayumu Hirano. After Hirano's last run, he was in the lead with a 95.25.

White nailed his last run to score a 97.75. At 31 years old, he was the oldest of the competitors in the competition.

