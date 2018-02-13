VIDEO: 2 dead, 3 injured in Lower 9th Ward shooting

The scene was chaos at the LA Xpress convenience store after five people were shot in the area. (FOX 8)

Five people were shot, two fatally, in the Lower Ninth Ward on Mardi Gras night.

One victim died on the scene; another died at the hospital. Police said both were male.

The shootings occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of Andry and involved more than one suspect. The victims then drove to the the LA Xpress gas station in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

Emotions are raw at the scene of this shooting in the lower 9th, where #NOPD says at least one person is dead and a total of five could be suffering from gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/GWqfTdzTEs — Katherine Mozzone (@MozzoneReports) February 14, 2018

At least eight people were shot since 3 p.m. in New Orleans on what had been a peaceful day until then.

