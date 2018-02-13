Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 71, Tidewater Academy 29
Bayside 54, First Colonial 23
Bishop Ireton 63, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33
Bishop McNamara, Md. 63, Paul VI 58
Bishop Sullivan 44, Walsingham Academy 26
Brentsville 47, Manassas Park 30
Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 33
Carlisle 77, New Covenant 42
Collegiate-Richmond 67, Covenant School 35
Deep Creek 69, Great Bridge 43
Fredericksburg Christian 42, Trinity Christian School 38
Glen Allen 52, Hermitage 40
Grassfield 52, Oscar Smith 47
Hampton 94, Gloucester 34
Heritage-Newport News 55, Bethel 53
Highland-Warrenton 58, Wakefield School 23
James Madison 40, Centreville 27
Kecoughtan 47, Phoebus 26
Kellam 58, Frank Cox 43
Kempsville 53, Salem-Va. Beach 26
Lake Braddock 51, Fairfax 35
Lake Taylor 89, Churchland 20
Landstown 65, Tallwood 31
Lloyd Bird 61, Meadowbrook 25
Madeira School 43, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 17
Manchester 28, Patrick Henry-Ashland 23
Matoaca 59, Varina 58
Miller School 55, Chatham Hall 18
Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Hampton Roads 18
Norfolk Academy 43, Norfolk Collegiate 39
Norfolk Christian 54, Cape Henry Collegiate 49
Norview 83, Booker T. Washington 12
Oakton 36, Westfield 34
Potomac School 52, Maret, D.C. 24
Princess Anne 92, Green Run 23
River View, W.Va. 52, Mountain Mission 40
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 87, Three Point Line (TPLS) 47
Roanoke Catholic 60, Fuqua School 21
Seton School 68, Fredericksburg Academy 8
Skyline 47, Warren County 44
St. Gertrude 54, St. Margaret's 39
St. John Paul the Great 53, Foxcroft 32
St. John's, D.C. 80, Bishop O'Connell 42
Steward School 49, Greenbrier Christian 29
Trinity Episcopal 52, St. Catherine's 43
Va. Episcopal 37, Eastern Mennonite 36
Warwick 50, Denbigh 14
West Point 55, Charles City 12
West Springfield 54, South County 29
Western Branch 62, Indian River 46
Woodrow Wilson 52, Maury 41
Woodside 52, Menchville 43
Class 6A=
Cedar Run District=
Patriot 52, Battlefield 47
Liberty District=
Yorktown 56, McLean 49
Class 5A=
Commonwealth District=
Colonial Forge 59, Brooke Point 54
National District=
George Marshall 57, Lee-Springfield 38
Wakefield 41, TJ-Alexandria 29
Class 4A=
Jefferson District=
Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 38
Northwestern District=
James Wood 58, Fauquier 29
Sherando 45, Handley 35
Three Rivers District=
Class 3A=
Blue Ridge District=
William Fleming 55, Lord Botetourt 46
Piedmont District=
Martinsville 56, Franklin County 42
Patrick County 64, Magna Vista 59
River Ridge District=
Hidden Valley 54, Cave Spring 36
Carroll County 72, Floyd County 47
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
George Mason 59, Clarke County 41
Strasburg 38, Woodstock Central 17
Shenandoah District=
East Rockingham 58, Buffalo Gap 51
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 53
Southwest District=
Marion 61, Graham 56
Tazewell 46, Richlands 42
Class 1A=
Cumberland District=
J.I. Burton 42, Rye Cove 37
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 49, Bishop Ireton 46
Bishop O'Connell 89, St. John's, D.C. 82
Booker T. Washington 53, Norview 50
Cape Henry Collegiate 85, Norfolk Christian 76
Carlisle 79, Oak Hill Academy 77
Carver Academy 78, King & Queen 43
Christchurch 54, St. Christopher's 39
Collegiate-Richmond 45, Fork Union Prep 40
Deep Creek 47, Great Bridge 35
Denbigh 86, Warwick 55
Eastern Mennonite 44, Roanoke Catholic 41
First Colonial 71, Bayside 66
Frank Cox 51, Kellam 45
Glen Allen 60, Hermitage 58
Green Run 47, Princess Anne 42
Hampton Christian 60, StoneBridge Christian 28
Hargrave Military 61, Blue Ridge Christian 44
Heritage-Newport News 75, Bethel 58
Highland-Warrenton 63, Wakefield School 59, OT
Indian River 69, Western Branch 66
King's Fork 77, Lakeland 72
Lake Taylor 83, Churchland 70
Landstown 69, Tallwood 57
Legacy Christian Academy 57, Wakefield Country Day 53
Lloyd Bird 56, Meadowbrook 46
Manassas Park 71, Brentsville 57
Maury 82, Woodrow Wilson 39
Midlothian 47, James River-Buchanan 44
Miller School 72, Va. Episcopal 67
Mills Godwin 73, Maggie Walker 32
Mt. Carmel Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 48
Nansemond River 80, Hickory 51
Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Hampton Roads 33
Norfolk Academy 61, Norfolk Collegiate 59
Oakton 58, Chantilly 55
Oscar Smith 59, Grassfield 49
Paul VI 65, Bishop McNamara, Md. 32
Phoebus 57, Kecoughtan 49
Portsmouth Christian 102, Denbigh Baptist 24
Potomac School 73, Episcopal 69
Richmond Christian 64, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50
Salem-Va. Beach 55, Kempsville 44
Steward School 60, Greenbrier Christian 53
Tandem Friends School 82, Holy Cross Regional 74
Walsingham Academy 77, Peninsula Catholic 49
Warren County 84, Skyline 71
Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Isle of Wight Academy 45
Woodberry Forest 58, St. Annes-Belfield 46
Woodside 53, Menchville 47
Class 6A=
Cardinal District=
C.D. Hylton 52, Woodbridge 49
Potomac 60, Forest Park 59
Class 5A=
Commonwealth District=
North Stafford 51, Stafford 49
National District=
Edison 60, J.E.B. Stuart 33
Wakefield 70, Lee-Springfield 36
River Ridge District=
Hidden Valley 39, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31
Class 4A=
Jefferson District=
Albemarle 60, Louisa 54
Northwestern District=
Fauquier 75, Liberty-Bealeton 61
Millbrook 79, James Wood 45
Sherando 60, Kettle Run 52
Three Rivers District=
Radford 78, Alleghany 64
Class 3A=
Blue Ridge District=
Northside 70, William Fleming 51
Piedmont District=
GW-Danville 54, Franklin County 46
Martinsville 44, Magna Vista 36
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
Madison County 50, George Mason 46
Woodstock Central 69, Clarke County 47
Class 2A=
Mountain District=
Abingdon 60, John Battle 52
Central Wise 78, Lee High 60
Union 66, Ridgeview 51
Class 1A=
Hogoheegee District=
Northwood 75, Holston 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
