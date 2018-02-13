Tuesday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 71, Tidewater Academy 29

Bayside 54, First Colonial 23

Bishop Ireton 63, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33

Bishop McNamara, Md. 63, Paul VI 58

Bishop Sullivan 44, Walsingham Academy 26

Brentsville 47, Manassas Park 30

Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 33

Carlisle 77, New Covenant 42

Collegiate-Richmond 67, Covenant School 35

Deep Creek 69, Great Bridge 43

Fredericksburg Christian 42, Trinity Christian School 38

Glen Allen 52, Hermitage 40

Grassfield 52, Oscar Smith 47

Hampton 94, Gloucester 34

Heritage-Newport News 55, Bethel 53

Highland-Warrenton 58, Wakefield School 23

James Madison 40, Centreville 27

Kecoughtan 47, Phoebus 26

Kellam 58, Frank Cox 43

Kempsville 53, Salem-Va. Beach 26

Lake Braddock 51, Fairfax 35

Lake Taylor 89, Churchland 20

Landstown 65, Tallwood 31

Lloyd Bird 61, Meadowbrook 25

Madeira School 43, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 17

Manchester 28, Patrick Henry-Ashland 23

Matoaca 59, Varina 58

Miller School 55, Chatham Hall 18

Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Hampton Roads 18

Norfolk Academy 43, Norfolk Collegiate 39

Norfolk Christian 54, Cape Henry Collegiate 49

Norview 83, Booker T. Washington 12

Oakton 36, Westfield 34

Potomac School 52, Maret, D.C. 24

Princess Anne 92, Green Run 23

River View, W.Va. 52, Mountain Mission 40

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 87, Three Point Line (TPLS) 47

Roanoke Catholic 60, Fuqua School 21

Seton School 68, Fredericksburg Academy 8

Skyline 47, Warren County 44

St. Gertrude 54, St. Margaret's 39

St. John Paul the Great 53, Foxcroft 32

St. John's, D.C. 80, Bishop O'Connell 42

Steward School 49, Greenbrier Christian 29

Trinity Episcopal 52, St. Catherine's 43

Va. Episcopal 37, Eastern Mennonite 36

Warwick 50, Denbigh 14

West Point 55, Charles City 12

West Springfield 54, South County 29

Western Branch 62, Indian River 46

Woodrow Wilson 52, Maury 41

Woodside 52, Menchville 43

Class 6A=

Cedar Run District=

Patriot 52, Battlefield 47

Liberty District=

Yorktown 56, McLean 49

Class 5A=

Commonwealth District=

Colonial Forge 59, Brooke Point 54

National District=

George Marshall 57, Lee-Springfield 38

Wakefield 41, TJ-Alexandria 29

Class 4A=

Jefferson District=

Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 38

Northwestern District=

James Wood 58, Fauquier 29

Sherando 45, Handley 35

Three Rivers District=

Class 3A=

Blue Ridge District=

William Fleming 55, Lord Botetourt 46

Piedmont District=

Martinsville 56, Franklin County 42

Patrick County 64, Magna Vista 59

River Ridge District=

Hidden Valley 54, Cave Spring 36

Carroll County 72, Floyd County 47

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

George Mason 59, Clarke County 41

Strasburg 38, Woodstock Central 17

Shenandoah District=

East Rockingham 58, Buffalo Gap 51

Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 53

Southwest District=

Marion 61, Graham 56

Tazewell 46, Richlands 42

Class 1A=

Cumberland District=

J.I. Burton 42, Rye Cove 37

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 49, Bishop Ireton 46

Bishop O'Connell 89, St. John's, D.C. 82

Booker T. Washington 53, Norview 50

Cape Henry Collegiate 85, Norfolk Christian 76

Carlisle 79, Oak Hill Academy 77

Carver Academy 78, King & Queen 43

Christchurch 54, St. Christopher's 39

Collegiate-Richmond 45, Fork Union Prep 40

Deep Creek 47, Great Bridge 35

Denbigh 86, Warwick 55

Eastern Mennonite 44, Roanoke Catholic 41

First Colonial 71, Bayside 66

Frank Cox 51, Kellam 45

Glen Allen 60, Hermitage 58

Green Run 47, Princess Anne 42

Hampton Christian 60, StoneBridge Christian 28

Hargrave Military 61, Blue Ridge Christian 44

Heritage-Newport News 75, Bethel 58

Highland-Warrenton 63, Wakefield School 59, OT

Indian River 69, Western Branch 66

King's Fork 77, Lakeland 72

Lake Taylor 83, Churchland 70

Landstown 69, Tallwood 57

Legacy Christian Academy 57, Wakefield Country Day 53

Lloyd Bird 56, Meadowbrook 46

Manassas Park 71, Brentsville 57

Maury 82, Woodrow Wilson 39

Midlothian 47, James River-Buchanan 44

Miller School 72, Va. Episcopal 67

Mills Godwin 73, Maggie Walker 32

Mt. Carmel Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 48

Nansemond River 80, Hickory 51

Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Hampton Roads 33

Norfolk Academy 61, Norfolk Collegiate 59

Oakton 58, Chantilly 55

Oscar Smith 59, Grassfield 49

Paul VI 65, Bishop McNamara, Md. 32

Phoebus 57, Kecoughtan 49

Portsmouth Christian 102, Denbigh Baptist 24

Potomac School 73, Episcopal 69

Richmond Christian 64, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50

Salem-Va. Beach 55, Kempsville 44

Steward School 60, Greenbrier Christian 53

Tandem Friends School 82, Holy Cross Regional 74

Walsingham Academy 77, Peninsula Catholic 49

Warren County 84, Skyline 71

Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Isle of Wight Academy 45

Woodberry Forest 58, St. Annes-Belfield 46

Woodside 53, Menchville 47

Class 6A=

Cardinal District=

C.D. Hylton 52, Woodbridge 49

Potomac 60, Forest Park 59

Class 5A=

Commonwealth District=

North Stafford 51, Stafford 49

National District=

Edison 60, J.E.B. Stuart 33

Wakefield 70, Lee-Springfield 36

River Ridge District=

Hidden Valley 39, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31

Class 4A=

Jefferson District=

Albemarle 60, Louisa 54

Northwestern District=

Fauquier 75, Liberty-Bealeton 61

Millbrook 79, James Wood 45

Sherando 60, Kettle Run 52

Three Rivers District=

Radford 78, Alleghany 64

Class 3A=

Blue Ridge District=

Northside 70, William Fleming 51

Piedmont District=

GW-Danville 54, Franklin County 46

Martinsville 44, Magna Vista 36

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

Madison County 50, George Mason 46

Woodstock Central 69, Clarke County 47

Class 2A=

Mountain District=

Abingdon 60, John Battle 52

Central Wise 78, Lee High 60

Union 66, Ridgeview 51

Class 1A=

Hogoheegee District=

Northwood 75, Holston 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

